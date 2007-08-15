Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sharp Unveils D64U, The Thinnest Aquos LCD TV Line Ever

Sharp_D64U_Thinner.jpgToday in New York City, at Rockefeller Center's Top of the Rock, Sharp unveiled the D64U line of Aquos LCD TVs, 25% thinner than previous models at a slim 3 1/4 inches thickness. They also have trimmer fronts, thanks to bezels that have been reduced by 30%. The claim Sharp made was that its new 42-inch model could fit in a tighter space than other brands' 40-inch models. In other words, more picture, less box. There will be a 42-incher for $2099, a 46-incher for $2699 and a 52-incher for $3799, all available this month. (Those prices are MSRP.) Sharp also showed off a nice 65" model, but didn't announce price or shipping details. D64U-Unveiling.jpg

42-Smaller-Than-40.jpg

Some more specs: • 20% lighter than previous models • Full 1080p resolution • 10,000:1 contrast ratio • 176-degree viewing angle • 3 HDMI 1.3 inputs • 2 component inputs • 3 composite inputs • 1 S-video inputs • Dedicated PC input • RS-232C for system control • Energy Star qualified, and power consumption is lower than previous AQUOS models

From the press release: New Sharp Aquos High-Definition LCD TV Series Is Bigger And Smaller At The Same Time

New D64U Line Combines Superior Picture Performance and Space Saving Design

Mahwah, NJ August 15, 2007 - Sharp, a worldwide leader in flat-panel Liquid Crystal Display Televisions (LCD TV), expands its widescreen, full-HD 1080p line of AQUOS LCD TVs with the stylish D64U series. Featuring a thin, lightweight "slim-line" design that provides a significantly smaller footprint than previous models, the new line of AQUOS LCD TVs gives consumers the ability to put a bigger picture in a smaller space. The series, available in 65- (LC-65D64U), 52- (LC-52D64U), 46- (LC-46D64) and 42-inch (LC-42D64U) screen classes, also reinforces Sharp's mastery of LCD engineering and technology.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles