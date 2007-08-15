Sharp Unveils D64U, The Thinnest Aquos LCD TV Line Ever

Today in New York City, at Rockefeller Center's Top of the Rock, Sharp unveiled the D64U line of Aquos LCD TVs, 25% thinner than previous models at a slim 3 1/4 inches thickness. They also have trimmer fronts, thanks to bezels that have been reduced by 30%. The claim Sharp made was that its new 42-inch model could fit in a tighter space than other brands' 40-inch models. In other words, more picture, less box. There will be a 42-incher for $2099, a 46-incher for $2699 and a 52-incher for $3799, all available this month. (Those prices are MSRP.) Sharp also showed off a nice 65" model, but didn't announce price or shipping details.

Some more specs: • 20% lighter than previous models • Full 1080p resolution • 10,000:1 contrast ratio • 176-degree viewing angle • 3 HDMI 1.3 inputs • 2 component inputs • 3 composite inputs • 1 S-video inputs • Dedicated PC input • RS-232C for system control • Energy Star qualified, and power consumption is lower than previous AQUOS models