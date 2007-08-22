Sharp UK's HD1 Flagship LCDs with 1080p, 160GB HDDs

Sharp UK is announcing an interesting flagship model at IFA that might not ever see the US shores, but could point the way for the next gen LCD coming from the company. But this HD1 designated LCD has a 160GB HDD presumably for DVR functions and a USB drive for photo viewing. Stats like 46 and 52-inch models, along with 1080p, 15000:1 contrast ratios make it sound very much like the current flagships that we know as the 92-series. There's also an XL2 and X20 series of HDTVs, but since all of this is likely UK fodder, we'll wait til the US next gen stuff comes out to delve deeper.

Product Specifications: Aquos HD1 Series HD Ready 1080P 46" & 52" Full HD LCD Panel (1920Ã—1080 Pixels) Fastest Response Time 4m/s Built-In Freeview Digital Tuner truD Picture Engine Technology 100Hz Double frame driving 15,000:1 Dynamic contrast 3000:1 Panel contrast RGB Plus II 2 x HDMI Photo viewer via USB Dolby Virtual Surround Universal Remote Aquos XL2 Series HD Ready 1080P 42", 46" & 52" Full HD LCD Panel (1920Ã—1080 Pixels) Slim frame & Super thin design High Response Time 4m/s 100Hz Double frame driving Built-In Freeview Digital Tuner 10bit signal processing 10000:1 Dynamic contrast 2000:1 Panel contrast RGB Plus 3 HDMI Terminals Side Terminal SRS TruSurround Universal RC AQUOS LINK Aquos X20 Series HD Ready 1080P 42", 46", 52" & 65" Full HD LCD Panel (1920Ã—1080 Pixels) Slim frame & Super thin design Fastest Response Time 4m/s* De-Juddering Software (SD & HD) Built-In Freeview Digital Tuner 10000:1Dynamic contrast 2000:1 Panel contrast RGB Plus 3 HDMI Terminals/ 1080P Side Terminal SRS TruSurround AQUOS LINK

