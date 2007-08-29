Self-Installed Car/Home A/C Unit, Part II

There's apparently more than one man who thinks it's a fantastic idea to strap a home AC unit to a car and drive it around. This Toyota Camry Station Wagon, snapped by a bug-eyed Jalopnik reader, has the AC strapped on the back, instead of the top, so that it can easily kill whoever's tailgating behind him if the driver ever decides to cut the attachment rope. This is easily the second worst looking Toyota Camry model we've ever seen—the first being every other Toyota Camry on the road. [Jalopnik]