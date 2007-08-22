Self-Cleaning Table Cleans Up One Mess, Causes Another

I hate clearing the table as much as the next guy, but this "Self-Cleaning" Katazukue Table causes more problems than it solves. Sure, the dual conveyer belts sweep everything and anything from the surface in the blink of an eye, but it just tosses everything on the floor. I'm perfectly capable of doing the same thing with a well-placed arm sweep, thank you very much. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo!]