Self Defense with the Pepper Spray Ring

The Stunning Ring may look harmless, and cheap, but is actually hiding a powerful pepper spray. It uses the strongest formula of pepper spray available—400 times stronger than a jalepeno pepper. Release the safety catch, press the trigger and you get a 12-inch spray that will cause temporary visual impairment, coughing, choking, sneezing, severe burning sensations to the eyes and nausea, which should last for 45 minutes. Ouch.The rings are available in "gold" or "silver," and cost $29.95 each. Don't worry if you're a little trigger happy —refills are only $7.95. [Protect Yourself Direct]