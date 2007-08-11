There are a variety of scratch removal devices for CDs and DVDs, but whoever thought of using such a readily available in prosaic device, that proof of creation itself, the everyday banana? Watch the video to see how to render your videos suddenly watchable, using banana goo and the banana's waxy peel to miraculously fix that Netflix disc that arrived at your house looking like a skating rink. [Neatorama]
Scratched Disc? Banana to the Rescue
