Scientists Cook Up "Hall of Mirrors" Lens to Give Cellphone Cams Some Zoom

The major reason cellphone cameras blow chunks is because no one wants chunky cellphones, so we're stuck with slim, wide-angle lenses. Some researchers at UCSD have come up with a way using mirrors to increase a lens' focal length, resulting in some telephoto magic in a lens that's "seven times as thin as a traditional, 35-millimeter refractive lens, with nearly equivalent image quality." But don't start dreaming of snapping the perfect zoomed-in stealth upskirt yet, pervs, since it'll be at least a couple of years before they slide into a cellphone near you. [Pop Sci]