Uploading movies to the internet doesn't always have to cause "injury that cannot be compensated or measured in money." By donating to the Academic Film Archive of North America's "Save a Film" initiative, you'll be spotting them tax-deductible support for the uploading of a rare film from their over 6000-title 16mm film archive for free-as-in-beer public viewing at the Internet Archive. You'll also get a DVD copy of the movie you chose to sponsor.It's not as cheap as throwing some quarters into a Salvation Army bucket—digitizing 10 minutes of film costs $110, up to 45 minutes runs $244—but supporting and preserving the arts is always a worthwhile cause. Besides, it shows the MPAA that internet+film doesn't always = piracy. [Save a Film via Boing Boing]
Save Rare Films by Donating to Have Them Uploaded to the Internet Archive
