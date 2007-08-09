Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Save Our Signal: zBoost YX-510 Cellular Repeater Hands-On

IMG_1125.jpgI'm a mile from the giant antenna in San Francisco, Sutro Towers. But my phones never really get good reception here. This repeater is good for creating a better signal in your most house or apartment's most vacant cellular airspaces. It's a dual band, in the PCS 1900 MHz and Cellular 800 MHz bands, which covers signals of EVDO, HSDPA, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon flavors in the US. It grabs a decent signal inside or outside a window, or even better, on a roof, using a big antenna. The repeater connects to the antenna by a long piece of coax, and boosts a signal by up to 55DB. Doing a shitty install, I measured a real world gain of 10-15dB, using the iPhone's field test mode. That's good enough to clear up calls and reduce dropped connections in the ultra dead cellular zone I call my office. Not bad for $350, and now I don't have to leave my desk to take calls.

[RepeaterStore] [Advice by Richard Baguley of WirelessInfo.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles