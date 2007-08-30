Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sanyo's Xacti DMX-HD1000 is Full HD Video Cam, Silver and Gorgeous

Xacti_DMX_HD1000_003.jpgSanyo has done wonders with its new Xacti HD camcorder. As well as being silver, sleek and rather beautiful, the DMX-HD1000 will give you almost an hour and a half of HD-quality footage with an 8GB SDHC card. Full specs and a gallery after the jump.

Full HD (1920 x 1080) 4-megapixel sensor Supports SD and SDHC HDMI output MPEG-4 AVC/H-264 codec Records up to 1 hr 25 mins full HD quality with 8GB SDHC Card 10 x optical zoom (112.6 x 90 x 54.5 mm)

No word on price or availability yet. [Akihabara News]

