The official name of Samsung's new slider is the SCH-W300, but it's been dubbed the UFO phone — and rightly so, given its ghostly gray fizzog. An HSDPA cell with 7.2Mbps download speed, which means an MP3 file in 4.4 seconds, a video file in 44 seconds. Snappy stuff, almost as snappy as its UFO moniker. More deets and another pic below.Just 12.9 mm-thick, the SCH-W300 has a 2 megapixel camera, Bluetooth and transportation card function. Available in Magic Silver and Black Pearl to start with, and Violet and Sapphire Blue to follow, the UFO phone will be available firstly in Korea, with a suggested price of below $630. I should hope so too! [Aving via Unwired View]
Samsung's UFO Phone Stands for Unimaginable, Fast Speed and Oh, 7.2 Mbps
