Samsung's SP-A800B 1080p DLP Projector Perfect for Death Star's Theater Room

We bet Stormtroopers wouldn't mind crowding around Samsung's latest 1080p projector, the SP-A800B. It makes use of TI's newest DLP chip, delivering a 24fps film mode and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. No price or street date, but since it's an "ultra high-end model targeted to the content creation industry and home theater," we're guessing the price will suit the audience. Two more snaps and full specs after the jump.
Panel .95" DMD 1 panel Resolution 1920x1080 Light source 300W LAMP LAMP Lifetime 2000 Hours Brightness 1000 ANSI Im Contrast Ratio 10,000:1 Color wheel6 Segment Zoom/Focus Manual/manual Input Terminal 2 x HDMI, Analog PC, 2 x Component, S-Video, Video, RS-232C Lens shift O Audible noise 25 dB Power consumption 380W Dimensions (HxWxD) 432x212x479 mm Special features Dynamic Black [email protected] Support Chipset Scaler: STP10, DMD Controller: DDP3021