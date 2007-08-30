Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Samsung's SP-A800B 1080p DLP Projector Perfect for Death Star's Theater Room

SP-A800B_2.jpg We bet Stormtroopers wouldn't mind crowding around Samsung's latest 1080p projector, the SP-A800B. It makes use of TI's newest DLP chip, delivering a 24fps film mode and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. No price or street date, but since it's an "ultra high-end model targeted to the content creation industry and home theater," we're guessing the price will suit the audience. Two more snaps and full specs after the jump.SP-A800B_1.jpg

Panel .95" DMD 1 panel Resolution 1920x1080 Light source 300W LAMP LAMP Lifetime 2000 Hours Brightness 1000 ANSI Im Contrast Ratio 10,000:1 Color wheel6 Segment Zoom/Focus Manual/manual Input Terminal 2 x HDMI, Analog PC, 2 x Component, S-Video, Video, RS-232C Lens shift O Audible noise 25 dB Power consumption 380W Dimensions (HxWxD) 432x212x479 mm Special features Dynamic Black [email protected] Support Chipset Scaler: STP10, DMD Controller: DDP3021

SP-A800B_3.jpg

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

