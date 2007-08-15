Samsung's SMT-i8080 Connects to Net, Hosts Video Calls

Samsung has come up with a sexy landline phone with all sorts of net capabilities. The SMT-i8080 can give you two-way video calls via Ethernet thanks to its flip-up LCD and embedded video cam, as well as allowing users to buy stuff, reserve movie tickets, stream audio and watch internet TV, using the phone's navigation buttons below the screen.Although only available in the Far East right now, Samsung has plans to roll out the phone throughout the US and Europe, saying that it sees a market for for the i8080 worldwide. Prices will depend on the service you choose, and will probably include a subscription to the phone's special Internet features. [Electronista]