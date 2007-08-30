Samsung has made its new printers look like works of art. Both models are a deliciously glossy piano black and, while the 11-cm thick ML1630 (above) is a monochrome laser printer, the SCX-4500 is multifunctional. Both of them rock blue LED displays and buttonless sensors, and the custom-designed semi-auto docking slide-out cassette means that paper jams are easily dealt with. Specs are after the jump. [Samsung]
Samsung's Printers will Make you Want to Have Hot Desk Sex with Them
