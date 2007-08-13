We first heard about this back in December, when it was just a mere glint in Samsung's eye. And here it is in its latest incarnation—looking a lot less clunky than it did eight months ago. Although this version is not for public consumption, the day when we will have no excuse for not working a gazillion hours when we are in the field is inching ever closer. Thanks, Samsung. [Aving USA and New Launches]
Samsung's Latest DMFT Fuel Cell for Laptops Given an Airing
