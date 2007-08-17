The LE46F84BD Samsung F8 LCD TV has two notable features. First is of course, the 1080p support. Second is its 100Hz support, which isn't quite 120Hz, but it's something. Whether that something is good, we don't know, but at least there's 3 HDMI ports, a 25,000:1 contrast ratio, and "superCLEAR" panel coating. [Samsung]
Samsung F8 LCD TV Goes 1080p at 100Hz
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.