Samsung Ubicell Instant Cell to WiFi Box Coming to Sprint

Samsung's Ubicell, first seen at CTIA, is finally finding a home on Sprint. It's a box that you plug into the wall and WiFi, at which point the box blossoms into a cell tower good for 5000 sq feet of fresh reception. The repeater can support 3 phones or 1XRTT data sessions at once, routing calls over WiFi to Sprint's infrastructure over the internet. And you can filter phone access to 50 handsets/data cards of your choosing. Apparently rates would be unlimited, like Tmobile's @ Home WiFi UMA service. But bad for TMobile — any Sprint cellphones will work on this hotspot, as it still uses a local CDMA channel to link to phones before sending that signal over the net. [Gearlog]