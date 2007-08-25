Samsung Shows Off Wild-Ass Flexible Displays

This is probably more fantasy than reality, but at Samsung's recent "Sdium" showroom in Korea earlier this week, the company was showing off radical-looking models of flexible displays. We especially like the Samsung SDI flexible display shown here, which is apparently rolled up within its two scrolls until you want to watch a cartoonish-looking still of Star Wars. Someday, these screens may actually show moving, color pictures. Take the jump for a look at the technology as it might appear on a bracelet viewing device. Now, that's one bracelet any self-respecting geek wouldn't mind wearing. [AVing]