This is probably more fantasy than reality, but at Samsung's recent "Sdium" showroom in Korea earlier this week, the company was showing off radical-looking models of flexible displays. We especially like the Samsung SDI flexible display shown here, which is apparently rolled up within its two scrolls until you want to watch a cartoonish-looking still of Star Wars. Someday, these screens may actually show moving, color pictures. Take the jump for a look at the technology as it might appear on a bracelet viewing device. Now, that's one bracelet any self-respecting geek wouldn't mind wearing. [AVing]
Samsung Shows Off Wild-Ass Flexible Displays
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.