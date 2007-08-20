Samsung i570 - You Say Boxy, I Say Short and Squat

Another Slider from Samsung, this time the rather ungainly-looking i570, which looks very similar to the i620 from earlier this year. Specs are pretty identical, too, although there is one big difference:

AU: Boxy? I like this! In my quest for the perfect full QWERTY handset, this looks like a nice solution for trying to grab the best of both worlds.

The i570 runs on Simbian 9.1 OS rather than Windows mobile. And while it's got smaller dimensions than the i620,, it's around 30 grams heftier. This is what the i570 packs:

GSM 900/1800/1900, UMTS and HSDPA connectivity QVGA 320Ã—240 screen 2 megapixel camera VGA front camera Wi-FI, Bluetooth connectivity microSD card slot Measures 96 Ã— 60 Ã— 16 mm Weighs 123g compared to 113 x 59 x 11.8 mm, 95g of SGHi620.

The i620 has yet to see the inside of a shop, let alone the i570.