Samsung F310/B&O Serenata Details Leaked

samsung-f310-bangolufsen-serenata.jpgBack in May there was a sighting of an interesting new phone on the FCC website. Now, a Russian cellphone retailer has passed on some more details of the Samsung F310, also called the B&O Serenata.As well as a very unusual design, the handset will feature GSM 900/1800/1900, 2.1GHz UMTS, EDGE and HSDPA 1.8 Mbps connectivity, so it should be usable pretty much anywhere you take it. It also has 4 GB of memory for storing MP3 and MPEG4 files, both of which can be played on the device. The dimensions will be 109.5 x 63 x 19.7 mm, but there's no word yet on pricing or availability. [Unwired View]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

