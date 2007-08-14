Samsung F310/B&O Serenata Details Leaked

Back in May there was a sighting of an interesting new phone on the FCC website. Now, a Russian cellphone retailer has passed on some more details of the Samsung F310, also called the B&O Serenata.As well as a very unusual design, the handset will feature GSM 900/1800/1900, 2.1GHz UMTS, EDGE and HSDPA 1.8 Mbps connectivity, so it should be usable pretty much anywhere you take it. It also has 4 GB of memory for storing MP3 and MPEG4 files, both of which can be played on the device. The dimensions will be 109.5 x 63 x 19.7 mm, but there's no word yet on pricing or availability. [Unwired View]