Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung Claims 100% Meeting Customer Demand, Despite Claims to the Contrary

flashflash.jpgSamsung stated that they were going to fully meet customer demand for NAND flash memory on August 7, but Taiwanese manufacturer PQI and often-innacurate Digitimes are poo-pooing on that for some reason. PQI claims that prices will go up and they will benefit from it, even while Samsung mostly works in long-term contracts with big clients like Apple and PQI market share is tiny.Samsung dominates the market with a 45.9% share according to August 2007 figures, followed by Toshiba (27.5%), Hynix (14.6%), IM Flash (7.7%), Micron, Intel, STMicro, Renesas and Qimonda. PQI is nowhere to be found in that top.

Korean Samsung's manufacturing lines got hit by a power outage at the very beginning of August, but they quickly resumed operations and admitted $43 million losses back then. Still, they said they were on target to fully meet customer demand and projected sales estimates.

Why are Taiwan-based Digitimes and PQI saying this now? Could this be just FUD? Or maybe Samsung is not telling the whole story? It sure smells artificial to us, but whatever it is, you can be sure that the competition for the top, long-term order contracts and cheaper manufacturing processes will keep driving prices further down in the long run. Taipei Times and TG Daily and Digitimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles