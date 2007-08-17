Samsung AV-R720 Receiver Pumps Out 850 Watts Of Power

Samsung announced the launch of their new AV-R720 receiver that will be on display at this year's IFA Expo. In addition to its 850 watts of juice, the receiver boasts 1080p support, 7.1 audio, 2 HDMI in/out jacks, along with the standard fare of component, composite and coaxial inputs. There is no photo as of yet, but above is how the HT-AS720 looks. The receiver is exclusive to Germany for now, and costs 659 Euros. [Samsung]