Samsung announced the launch of their new AV-R720 receiver that will be on display at this year's IFA Expo. In addition to its 850 watts of juice, the receiver boasts 1080p support, 7.1 audio, 2 HDMI in/out jacks, along with the standard fare of component, composite and coaxial inputs. There is no photo as of yet, but above is how the HT-AS720 looks. The receiver is exclusive to Germany for now, and costs 659 Euros. [Samsung]
Samsung AV-R720 Receiver Pumps Out 850 Watts Of Power
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.