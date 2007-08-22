In 2001 some Canadians tried to row across their home country using a 'road-boat'. This is a vehicle made of several rowing machines, powered by a group of muscular Canadians. They failed then, but now they're trying again. The team will be fund raising for The Children's Wish Foundation of Canada, so we hope that this time they make it all the way. [Rowing Across Canada]
Rowing Across Canada in a 'Road-Boat'
