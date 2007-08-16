Roth Audio's ALFiE HE System has Downward-Facing Subwoofer

Roth Audio, the British company responsible for the iPod tube dock has come up with a shiny, piano-black home entertainment system that is all things to everyone. It's got an iPod dock on the top, a socket for another MP3 player on the back, a CD/DVD player on the front, and a downward-firing subwoofer on the bottom. And there are a couple of other features, too.There's an AM/FM radio, alarm clock, and you can adjust the tone with bass and treble controls, as well as a bass enhancement button. Out next month in the UK, ALFiE will set you back around Â£400 (that's a smidgeon over $800.) [Roth Audio via Shiny Shiny]