While it's true that carrying around this portable rotary cellphone—yes, it's a cellphone—will impress friends and strangers alike, it's unlikely to impress them for more than five minutes. Yes, it supports tri-band GSM, has a SIM card slot and has a rechargeable battery. But the phone costs $499 and you have to actually unscrew the phone in order to charge it. Not very convenient at all, which probably isn't a problem for someone who's carrying around a rotary cellphone for laughs. [Sparkfun via Sci Fi]
Rotary Cellphone Is Retro Fun For Five Minutes
