Video of Rollerman Racing Against 600cc Sportbike (Spoiler: He Wins)

Rollerman, aka Jean-Yves Blondeau, a crazy Frenchman whose Buggy Rollin' suit effectively turns him into a 60-mph trolley, was pitted against a racing motorcyclist for a TV show earlier this year. Blondeau chose the racetrack, but it was a close run thing.

Check out what happens at 1 min 10 secs in - for a moment, I thought there was going to be a 33-wheel pile-up. Below is what Rollerman can do when he's not racing bikes.

That's one way of seeing Paris, I suppose.

[YouTube via <a href="http://spluch.blogspot.com/2007/08/human-luge-in-buggy-rolling-suit.html

">Spluch]