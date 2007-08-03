Rock Out All Day (and Night) with Transcend's T.sonic 840 DAP

In a world of complex do-it-all gadgets, the T.sonic 840 might seem a little bland. It's a fairly basic digital audio player, supporting everything you'd expect in the audio (MP3, WMA, WAV, WMA-DRM10) and visual (JPG, BMP) departments. But it is the simple yet functional approach that allows Transcend's latest gadget to pump out tunes for thirty hours on single charge. The 1.8" color TFT-LCD displays everything including the karaoke lyrics scroller and will even do text, if you're into reading on tiny screens. It will even help you in your Spanish classes. Â¿QuÃ©? The 13-language display will test your knowledge of worldly communication techniques, but the built-in digital voice recorder pairs with a unique variable-speed A-to-B playback function to help you learn from dictated lectures or notes. As you listen to your recorded file, you can adjust the speed on a whim and repeat a given section with the push of a single button. The U.S. store doesn't have them in stock just yet (they should be available any day now), but the 2GB white version is billed at $125 across the pond with the 4GB black a tad higher at $167. [Transcend T.sonic 840 via Fareastgizmos]