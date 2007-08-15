Robot webcams are all the rage nowadays, and this USB Robot doesn't look to stir up the waters with "innovation." It's got a a low-quality VGA-ish camera (350k pixels) along with lights for eyes. The same eyes that look in disapproving horror at what you're doing at your desk right now. You should be ashamed of yourself. [Akihabara]
Robot Webcam Watches Disapprovingly At Your Desk Antics
