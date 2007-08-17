Robot that Jumps Like a Flea Can Sniff out Pollution

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

pollution_robot.jpgScientists at an Italian university have come up with a pollution-detecting robot that jumps around like a flea. The palm-sized device was developed with its bug-like abilities to enable it to move more quickly over the ground when searching for the source of a noxious leak.

Umberto Scarfogliero, one of the men behind the University of Lucca project, says that the team focused on fleas and frogs in particular when researching the 'bot. "Robots like these are far more efficient than larger ones in scouring vast areas of land in a shorter time," he explained. The little critters are now being equipped with sensors that will allow them to locate sources of mercury poisoning. [Axcess News]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

