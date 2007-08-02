In Summer 2008, Copehill Down in the UK countryside will be full of various military robots. The UK Ministry of Defence has organized a Grand Challenge, in which 14 teams will be competing with various types of robots that are designed to support ground troops. The designs vary from single robots to swarms of small helicopters, and the winning team gets a trophy and funding for their project. [BBC]
Robot Invasion Scheduled for Summer 2008
