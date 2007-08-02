Robot Invasion Scheduled for Summer 2008

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

botwars.jpgIn Summer 2008, Copehill Down in the UK countryside will be full of various military robots. The UK Ministry of Defence has organized a Grand Challenge, in which 14 teams will be competing with various types of robots that are designed to support ground troops. The designs vary from single robots to swarms of small helicopters, and the winning team gets a trophy and funding for their project. [BBC]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

