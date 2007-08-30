Although this robotic arm probably won't make anybody cry, it is pretty darn amazing. The components, which look anime-like in its cords and pipes and metal structure, are designed to mimic your muscle and skeletal structure. It's good enough right now to actually write semi-legibly and lift a small weight up without passing out—two tasks I have a lot of trouble with. [Festo via Core77 via Boing Boing]
Robot Arm Mimics Muscle, Bone Structure To Write Hello
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.