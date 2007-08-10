RISE Three-part CD Player Keeps Components Safe From...Each Other?

Audiophiles will stop at nothing to reach aural nirvana, which is the only justification for RISE's existence. Hand crafted in Italy, RISE is a CD player in which the various components (power source, control panel, and a Philips CD reader) are stashed in separate aluminum boxes to eliminate all mechanical and electromagnetic interference. Pricing is done on a request-only basis, but like most Italian luxury products, you can rest assured that if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it. [RISE via Gadgetell]