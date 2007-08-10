RISE Three-part CD Player Keeps Components Safe From...Each Other?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

risebigpic.jpgAudiophiles will stop at nothing to reach aural nirvana, which is the only justification for RISE's existence. Hand crafted in Italy, RISE is a CD player in which the various components (power source, control panel, and a Philips CD reader) are stashed in separate aluminum boxes to eliminate all mechanical and electromagnetic interference. Pricing is done on a request-only basis, but like most Italian luxury products, you can rest assured that if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it. [RISE via Gadgetell]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

