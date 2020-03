Ricoh has boosted the stats of its latest Ricoh Caplio. The R7 is the seventh incarnation of the point-and-shoot and it's gone one better on the Megapixel front. Stats below.8 Megapixels CCD ISO 64 to 1600 2.7-inch monitor SD and SDHC card support 24MB internal memory Video resolution of 640 x 480 30fps 99.6 x 23.2 x 55 mm 135 grams

Available in orange, black and silver, the R7 will be out in the middle of next month. [Akihabara News]