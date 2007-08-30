RFID Microchips Implanted into Alzheimer's Patients

It looks like some of the first people to be implanted with Big-Brotherish tracking devices will be people who won't know enough to say no: Alzheimer's patients. The chips are designed to hold their personal information, so if they end up wandering off looking for a gumdrop mansion or to go see the new Greta Garbo movie, the authorities can find out who they are. It seems like the start of a slippery slope to start implanting chips in the old and infirm, but then again, it seems like it serves a useful purpose. What do you guys think, is this OK or a big ol' violation of privacy? [Consumerist]