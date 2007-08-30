It looks like some of the first people to be implanted with Big-Brotherish tracking devices will be people who won't know enough to say no: Alzheimer's patients. The chips are designed to hold their personal information, so if they end up wandering off looking for a gumdrop mansion or to go see the new Greta Garbo movie, the authorities can find out who they are. It seems like the start of a slippery slope to start implanting chips in the old and infirm, but then again, it seems like it serves a useful purpose. What do you guys think, is this OK or a big ol' violation of privacy? [Consumerist]
RFID Microchips Implanted into Alzheimer's Patients
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.