Possible Early Build iPhone NES Emulator

A fresh app on Google Code claims to allow hacked iPhone users to play classic NES games. Based on the open-source portable NES emulator InfoNES, the emulator still has its training wheels on. Allegedly, games will run slightly slower than on an actual NES (or standard emulator) and you won't get any sound output yet. The controls are a bit wonky as well; as you can see in the video, pressing the image of the d-pad causes Mario to sprint right without pause, as if the d-pad controls are on toggle, which has us thinking twice about its legitimacy. [iPhone NES via Technabob]