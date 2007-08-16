These photos from a retirement home Wii home run derby are pretty amazing. Just look at that ump! Doesn't he realize that there's already an ump in the game, and that he has no real say? He really looks like he means business, though, so I still wouldn't argue with him. Boy, with that kind of fun I sure hope I end up in a home someday! [Kotaku]
Retirement Home Wii Home Run Derby
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.