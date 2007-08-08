Reports of Mac mini's Demise Greatly Exaggerated

Steve Jobs said the Mac mini is not dead yet, telling the assembled gathering at today's event he's extending the life of the tiniest 'Tosh. When asked the question, "How is the Mac Mini doing? And are you updating it?", he responded, "We are refreshing the Mac Mini and making it even faster. It's already in the online store." How are they different from the previous models?It's just a speed bump. The slowest processor on the mini is now the 1.83 Intel Core Duo, where that was the fastest available on that machine before. Now the top processor for the tiny Mac is a 2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo. Looking at the Apple Store, the Mac mini is priced at $599 for the 1.83GHz machine with 1GB of memory and a 80GB hard drive, while the 2GHz Intel Core Duo box with 1GB of RAM and a 120GB hard drive will sell for $799.