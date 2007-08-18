Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Renovatio Motorbike Makes Me Drool as Much as a Wraith or Hellcat

Picture%201.pngThe Renovatio is yet another amazing bike/art masterpiece/mechanical wonder from the engineering wizards at Confederate. Like their Wraiths and Hellcats, this handmade steel, aluminum, titanium and carbon beast looks straight from a Katsuhiro Otomo movie —but even more badass and with a heart to match: a V-twin 1686cc water-cooled engine at a 90Âº angle. Can't believe it will be real one day? Then check the video of their other bikes and the Renovatio's stunning specs after the jump.

Dimensions: Weight: 340lbs.; Wheelbase 60"; Seat Height 30"; 27 degree rake.

Engine: 103 cubic inch Confederate Water cooled 90 degree utilitarian modular platform 150 HP normally aspirated - 190 HP optional supercharger

Transmission: Confederate design; six speed, close ratio.

Primary: Internal gear driven

Front End: Girder-type aircraft aluminum and titanium multi-link with shock centered on steering axis; Carbon fiber struts.

Swingarm: Single sided aluminum cast piece.

Suspension: Rear-Penske coil over shock with remote reservoir multi adjustable; Front-Penske coil in shock, multi adjustable.

Lighting: Forward LED headlight and blinker system; integrated into girder.

Fuel Cell: Confederate design, one piece composite fiber cell; Fuel Capacity 4.5 gallons with integrated air box.

Gauge: Single integrated tachometer and speedometer.

Wheels: Blackstone structural carbon fiber.

Identification: Engine & Neck contain ID numbers

Preliminary Engine Specifications:

Type: V-twin

Displacement: 1686 cc (103 cu. in.)

V-angle: 90 degrees

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Valve configuration: Over head valves, 2 per cylinder

Valve lifters: Hydraulic roller

Bore x stroke: 108 x 92mm (4.252 x 3.622 in.)

Fuel system: Sequential fuel injection

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Horsepower: 135 hp (SAE Certified)

Torque: 125 lbs-ft (SAE Certified)

Fuel shut off: 7800 rpm

Block: 356-T6 Sand cast aluminum

Cylinder bores: Liner-less Nicom coated parent aluminum

Cylinder head: 356-T6 Sand cast aluminum

Intake manifold: Carbon runner, dual throttle body

Exhaust manifold: 321 Stainless steel headers

Crankshaft: Billet 4340 steel

Camshaft: Billet 8620 VAR steel

Connecting rods: Forged Powder Metal Titanium

Pistons: Forged 4032 Aluminum

Valves: Forged titanium

[Confederate via BornRich]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles