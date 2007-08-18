Renovatio Motorbike Makes Me Drool as Much as a Wraith or Hellcat

The Renovatio is yet another amazing bike/art masterpiece/mechanical wonder from the engineering wizards at Confederate. Like their Wraiths and Hellcats, this handmade steel, aluminum, titanium and carbon beast looks straight from a Katsuhiro Otomo movie —but even more badass and with a heart to match: a V-twin 1686cc water-cooled engine at a 90Âº angle. Can't believe it will be real one day? Then check the video of their other bikes and the Renovatio's stunning specs after the jump.
Dimensions: Weight: 340lbs.; Wheelbase 60"; Seat Height 30"; 27 degree rake.
Engine: 103 cubic inch Confederate Water cooled 90 degree utilitarian modular platform 150 HP normally aspirated - 190 HP optional supercharger
Transmission: Confederate design; six speed, close ratio.
Primary: Internal gear driven
Front End: Girder-type aircraft aluminum and titanium multi-link with shock centered on steering axis; Carbon fiber struts.
Swingarm: Single sided aluminum cast piece.
Suspension: Rear-Penske coil over shock with remote reservoir multi adjustable; Front-Penske coil in shock, multi adjustable.
Lighting: Forward LED headlight and blinker system; integrated into girder.
Fuel Cell: Confederate design, one piece composite fiber cell; Fuel Capacity 4.5 gallons with integrated air box.
Gauge: Single integrated tachometer and speedometer.
Wheels: Blackstone structural carbon fiber.
Identification: Engine & Neck contain ID numbers
Preliminary Engine Specifications:
Type: V-twin
Displacement: 1686 cc (103 cu. in.)
V-angle: 90 degrees
Compression ratio: 11.0:1
Valve configuration: Over head valves, 2 per cylinder
Valve lifters: Hydraulic roller
Bore x stroke: 108 x 92mm (4.252 x 3.622 in.)
Fuel system: Sequential fuel injection
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Horsepower: 135 hp (SAE Certified)
Torque: 125 lbs-ft (SAE Certified)
Fuel shut off: 7800 rpm
Block: 356-T6 Sand cast aluminum
Cylinder bores: Liner-less Nicom coated parent aluminum
Cylinder head: 356-T6 Sand cast aluminum
Intake manifold: Carbon runner, dual throttle body
Exhaust manifold: 321 Stainless steel headers
Crankshaft: Billet 4340 steel
Camshaft: Billet 8620 VAR steel
Connecting rods: Forged Powder Metal Titanium
Pistons: Forged 4032 Aluminum
Valves: Forged titanium
[Confederate via BornRich]