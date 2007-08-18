Renovatio Motorbike Makes Me Drool as Much as a Wraith or Hellcat

The Renovatio is yet another amazing bike/art masterpiece/mechanical wonder from the engineering wizards at Confederate. Like their Wraiths and Hellcats, this handmade steel, aluminum, titanium and carbon beast looks straight from a Katsuhiro Otomo movie —but even more badass and with a heart to match: a V-twin 1686cc water-cooled engine at a 90Âº angle. Can't believe it will be real one day? Then check the video of their other bikes and the Renovatio's stunning specs after the jump.

Dimensions: Weight: 340lbs.; Wheelbase 60"; Seat Height 30"; 27 degree rake. Engine: 103 cubic inch Confederate Water cooled 90 degree utilitarian modular platform 150 HP normally aspirated - 190 HP optional supercharger Transmission: Confederate design; six speed, close ratio. Primary: Internal gear driven Front End: Girder-type aircraft aluminum and titanium multi-link with shock centered on steering axis; Carbon fiber struts. Swingarm: Single sided aluminum cast piece. Suspension: Rear-Penske coil over shock with remote reservoir multi adjustable; Front-Penske coil in shock, multi adjustable. Lighting: Forward LED headlight and blinker system; integrated into girder. Fuel Cell: Confederate design, one piece composite fiber cell; Fuel Capacity 4.5 gallons with integrated air box. Gauge: Single integrated tachometer and speedometer. Wheels: Blackstone structural carbon fiber. Identification: Engine & Neck contain ID numbers Preliminary Engine Specifications: Type: V-twin Displacement: 1686 cc (103 cu. in.) V-angle: 90 degrees Compression ratio: 11.0:1 Valve configuration: Over head valves, 2 per cylinder Valve lifters: Hydraulic roller Bore x stroke: 108 x 92mm (4.252 x 3.622 in.) Fuel system: Sequential fuel injection Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Horsepower: 135 hp (SAE Certified) Torque: 125 lbs-ft (SAE Certified) Fuel shut off: 7800 rpm Block: 356-T6 Sand cast aluminum Cylinder bores: Liner-less Nicom coated parent aluminum Cylinder head: 356-T6 Sand cast aluminum Intake manifold: Carbon runner, dual throttle body Exhaust manifold: 321 Stainless steel headers Crankshaft: Billet 4340 steel Camshaft: Billet 8620 VAR steel Connecting rods: Forged Powder Metal Titanium Pistons: Forged 4032 Aluminum Valves: Forged titanium

[Confederate via BornRich]