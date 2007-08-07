The latest in Universal Remote Control's line of (you guessed it) remote controls is the MX-980. It's got a 320x240 LCD that supports custom images (BMP/JPG/PNG/GIF/Animated GIF) to represent devices, as well as RF, an on-board speaker, MSC-400 Master System Controller integration, RS232 and relay controls, a backlight, and a motion sensor to light up the screen when you stomp on over. It's a high end remote, costing $599, so it's more for the people who are serious about their universal remotes being universal. [CEPro]
Universal Remote Control's MX-980 Has Custom Graphics, 320x240 Screen, Big Price
