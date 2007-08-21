Remote-Control Housefly Thinks It's a Helicopter

This infrared controlled mechanical insect will make all your other houseflies jealous with its awesome relative size, but its clumsy flight path certainly isn't going to win any aerobatic awards. It flies six minutes on a charge, and its construction looks a whole lot like the Picco-Z helicopters we've tested here a couple of times.

From the looks of it, it might be even different more difficult to fly than the Pico-Z, which is nearly uncontrollable unless you tweak the tail rudder section a bit. But notice this housefly has no tail rotor section to tweak, so it might just be able to fly up and down. Even so, it might be good for a laugh or two for $28. [tfts]