Remote Controlled Tarantula

This isn't just any tarantula, it's a remote-controlled Mexican redknee tarantula. It's life-sized and realistic in every way, apart from the fact that it has hidden wheels, LEDs for eyes and finds it difficult to stray from hard, smooth surfaces. Check out the spider in action after the jump. It's available from Amazon, and is priced at $24.95. Of course, it's not the ideal pet for everyone, but for that you could probably just buy a real tarantula. [Amazon]