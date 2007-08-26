Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

RED ONE HD Set For Launch, Movie Makers Wet Themselves

post72508redone.jpgThe RED ONE HD camcorder is such hot-shit property, its name invokes awe in the bellies of those that await its release. According to Jim Jannard, Red Digital Cinema CEO, the $17,500 device will begin distribution on August 31st, 2007 and a second delivery should be received by September 7th. If you are having a tough time remembering what all the fuss was about, shame on you; hit the link to see that which will make you drool with 11.4M pixels of detail at 60fps. [Red User, Thanks Winston]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles