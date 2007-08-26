The RED ONE HD camcorder is such hot-shit property, its name invokes awe in the bellies of those that await its release. According to Jim Jannard, Red Digital Cinema CEO, the $17,500 device will begin distribution on August 31st, 2007 and a second delivery should be received by September 7th. If you are having a tough time remembering what all the fuss was about, shame on you; hit the link to see that which will make you drool with 11.4M pixels of detail at 60fps. [Red User, Thanks Winston]
RED ONE HD Set For Launch, Movie Makers Wet Themselves
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.