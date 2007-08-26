RED ONE HD Set For Launch, Movie Makers Wet Themselves

The RED ONE HD camcorder is such hot-shit property, its name invokes awe in the bellies of those that await its release. According to Jim Jannard, Red Digital Cinema CEO, the $17,500 device will begin distribution on August 31st, 2007 and a second delivery should be received by September 7th. If you are having a tough time remembering what all the fuss was about, shame on you; hit the link to see that which will make you drool with 11.4M pixels of detail at 60fps. [Red User, Thanks Winston]