RealNetworks and MTV Form Rhapsody America Music Service With Verizon Over-The-Air Downloads

UPDATED Real and MTV are putting together a Voltron-like online retailer called Rhapsody America in order to better combat Apple's iTunes Music Store. The V Cast Music over-the-air service from Verizon Wireless will form the 3G-powered mobile-distribution arm. Though no pricing or timing details were announced, Verizon's John Stratton did allude to the future availability of over-the-air all-you-can-eat subscription downloads.

The positioning is obvious to anyone who's watched the bloodbath of non-Apple music stores over the past few years. Urge was supposed to be Microsoft's darling, and the key to its Windows Media Player 11 and Vista music strategy. That is, until the new baby Zune came along and Urge was left playing in the road like a foster child. An article today in the Wall Street Journal said that the Verizon Wireless angle is also clear, since Apple "angered" many carriers by deciding to go exclusive with AT&T.

Regarding DRM-free music, Real chairman Rob Glazer said that the company started its trial of DRM-free tracks fro Universal today, but did not indicate if DRM-free music would ever be available for download to a cell phone.

As the Journal predicted, Urge's GM, Michael Bloom, will run the new company, and the Urge brand will cease to exist.

MTV Networks, RealNetworks and Verizon Wireless Join Forces To Offer A New Integrated Digital Music Experience

NEW YORK - Aug. 21, 2007 - RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), MTV Networks, a division of VIACOM International (NYSE: VIA.A and VIA.B), and Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Vodafone (LSE: VOD) today announced they are teaming to create a single, integrated digital music experience that consumers can access via their PC, portable music device or mobile phone. Promising to be ultra-rich in music culture, programming and discovery, Rhapsody will unite the best of RealNetworks' market-leading service and MTV Networks critically acclaimed URGE music service. Verizon Wireless' V CAST Music -the most successful mobile music service in the country - will become the mobile platform for the integrated Rhapsody service.

As part of this alliance, MTV Networks and Real are forming a new company, Rhapsody America, whose offering will be the exclusive digital music service for Real and for MTV Networks' premier music and pop culture brands in the United States. Both partners will bring complementary strengths, including MTV Network's storied history in music programming, unparalleled connection with music fans, and youth marketing prowess, with Real's innovative technology, market momentum for Rhapsody, and deep relationships within the consumer electronics industry. Michael Bloom, previously General Manager of MTV Network's URGE, will lead Rhapsody America, which will have offices in New York, Seattle and San Francisco.

Real and MTV Networks, through their Rhapsody America venture, have formed a long-term, groundbreaking and exclusive relationship with Verizon Wireless, in which the companies will be partners in bringing consumers digital music to their PCs and over the air to their mobile phones. Through the relationship with Verizon Wireless, Rhapsody will be fully integrated with VCAST Music, delivering a superior music service across multiple consumer devices. "With RealNetworks and Verizon Wireless, we're creating a unique and engaging experience that also reflects our own strategy of allowing fans to go narrow and deep into the musical genres they love," said Judy McGrath, Chairman and CEO of MTV Networks. "Any time we can partner with industry leaders like this to create a new music proposition, everyone wins, especially the audience."

"Today's announcements represent a sea-change in the digital music market," said Rob Glaser, chairman and CEO, RealNetworks. "By partnering with MTV Networks, home of the most storied brands in music history, and the market's leading wireless company, Verizon Wireless, we'll make Rhapsody the premier digital music service that delivers great music to millions of consumers whenever and wherever they want."

"By bringing together the cultural and musical heritage of the MTV Networks family with the functionality of Rhapsody and the reach of V CAST Music, it's like we've put the best lead singer, drummer and guitarist all on the same giant stage, allowing music fans to experience the purest music play in any way they want," said Van Toffler, President of MTV Networks Music & Logo Group. "The new Rhapsody will build on the musical curation of URGE and have the marketing power of MTV, VH1 and CMT behind it, ensuring this new platform is front and center in the hearts and minds of music lovers."

John Stratton, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Verizon, said, "Our commitment to innovation and making V CAST Music the #1 mobile music service in the country has led to today's momentous announcement. Verizon's alignment with these two great companies - MTV Networks' music and youth marketing expertise with RealNetworks' acclaimed service and technology - promises to propel digital music into an exciting new future. Together, our three companies will provide a new, unbeatable digital music experience that will give every consumer a way to get music quickly and easily - whether sitting in front of a computer screen or on-the-go with a mobile device."

Real, MTV Networks and Verizon Wireless will leverage their complementary strengths to bring the new service to market and back it up with an aggressive advertising and promotional campaign. Verizon Wireless will market Rhapsody through its extensive network of Verizon Wireless Communications Stores nationwide when the service launches on mobile phones. Rhapsody will become the music service of choice across MTV Networks' MTV, VH1, and CMT brands and their myriad of online youth-culture touch points. On-air integration for the new service will begin next week and Rhapsody will also be integrated into the fabric of MTV's marquee event, the Video Music Awards airing live from Las Vegas on September 9th.

Customer Experience Starting today, URGE customers can use their existing usernames and passwords to log in to Rhapsody and enjoy access to both services. In addition, Rhapsody customers can get their first taste of MTV Networks' rich programming from MTV, VH1 and CMT. Verizon Wireless customers can already download music instantly to their V CAST-enabled phones at any time and from anywhere in the V CAST service area and transfer digital music to their phones from their PC. In the months ahead, Verizon Wireless will roll out functionality that sends the duplicate copy of songs purchased over the air directly to a customer's Rhapsody account. The service will also allow transfer of subscription music from a Rhapsody account to a mobile phone. Rhapsody will also continue to be offered through RealNetworks' extensive network of partners, including Best Buy, SanDisk and TiVo.

