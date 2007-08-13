Real Live Pictures of US Nokia N95

Symbian-Guru's all over the US N95 launch, this time bringing us a handful of up close snaps, confirming the body changes picked up from the flyer. The shutter slider has indeed been jettisoned, but now the camera is receded into the the back of the phone. They've also apparently raised the media keys and made a handful of changes to the battery compartment to accommodate the beefier bulge—meaning it probably won't fit into the Euro models. Subsequent peepage after the jump. [Symbian-Guru]