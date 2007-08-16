Reader suggestions: best tag for troubled hardware?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

yachtplunge.jpg Quick query: I've found myself struggling to come up with a good tag for broken, failed, busted, damaged... you know, fucked... gear. It often comes up around here, but I'm yet to be satisfied with a cover all single tag that will lead readers to a nirvana of posts all sharing that same level of schadenfreude.

So what do you think? I'm after one word that sums up that common factor between all these stories of overheating Xbox 360s, yachts falling out of the sky, battery recalls, and breakages of giant plasma screens.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

