Reader suggestions: best tag for troubled hardware?

Quick query: I've found myself struggling to come up with a good tag for broken, failed, busted, damaged... you know, fucked... gear. It often comes up around here, but I'm yet to be satisfied with a cover all single tag that will lead readers to a nirvana of posts all sharing that same level of schadenfreude.
So what do you think? I'm after one word that sums up that common factor between all these stories of overheating Xbox 360s, yachts falling out of the sky, battery recalls, and breakages of giant plasma screens.