Blue and white flames are so yesterday—red, green and orange are where it's at now. And by replacing standard candle wax with various minerals and crystals, Rainbow Moments Candles can produce these flames in the comfort of your own home. You can get them as both birthday candles or the decorative kind, or buy colored lamp fluid and make your camping trip that much more exciting. [Rainbow Moments via Cool Hunting]
Rainbow Moments Candles Have Coloured Flames For Colourful Arsonists
