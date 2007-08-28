Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Questodesign Watches; So Minimalist They Lack Time Function

finalthis10.jpg These funked out watches from Questodesign's Abacus series inflame our love for cryptic watches like no other. The watches consist of a minuscule ball bearing rolling about loose upon the bezel. When the snazzy timekeeper is made horizontal a magnet engages the ball bearing and directs it to the appropriate hour slot.

With all this style, Questodesign has forgotten to include a minute-indicating hand, but they do have; a stainless steel case, leather strap and either mineral, or sapphire glass faces. They are water resistant to a depth of 100 feet and range in price from $150 - $230.

AU: I haven't worn a watch in years thanks to mobile phones. Last I had was a fob. But this? Hellz yeah. -SB

We love the watches; who cares if they do not tell the exact time? They would look so good on our blogging wrists, we could put up with the being perpetually late everywhere we go. To be fair, we do a pretty good job of that as it is. [Product Page via Technabob] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles