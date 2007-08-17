Quad-Core Laptops Coming, Costs $10,000+ Fully Loaded

Not quite as groundbreaking as Wang Computers' word processor, XtremeNotebooks is offering the first Quad-Core Intel processors in laptops at a price of over $10,000 per unit fully stocked. The XTreme 917 has a Core 2 Quad Q6000 processor with dual NVidia processors and almost 1TB of hard drive space, which means that unless this has a car battery inside, you'll be looking at some dismal on-the-go use life. [XtremeNotebooks via PRNewswire via Wired]