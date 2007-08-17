Quad-Core Laptops Coming, Costs $10,000+ Fully Loaded

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

917glam.jpgNot quite as groundbreaking as Wang Computers' word processor, XtremeNotebooks is offering the first Quad-Core Intel processors in laptops at a price of over $10,000 per unit fully stocked. The XTreme 917 has a Core 2 Quad Q6000 processor with dual NVidia processors and almost 1TB of hard drive space, which means that unless this has a car battery inside, you'll be looking at some dismal on-the-go use life. [XtremeNotebooks via PRNewswire via Wired]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

