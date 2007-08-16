Q&A With Crazy Tokyo Watch Genius Yasushi Kimura

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Watch%20Man.pngPingMag got a one-on-one interview with Yasushi Kimura, founder of the Japanese design firm Sea Hope. And for as awesomely insane as their watches are, his responses were interesting and and not crazy at all. When questioned about peoples fascination with LED's he responded

"Simply put, people like light and illuminations - it just enhances any accessory; especially in Japan, where it gets dark so early.

sea10.jpg

For example, mobiles are just so part of our daily lives now and they have become very accessoried in trying to be unique and user-friendly with their displays. I think watches are just another accessory and LED lights give off an illumination everyone enjoys. The lights are like those small insects in the night, those bugs that can light up."

What ever man, all we care about is that you keep coming out with more watch designs like the Scope.[PingMag Photos by PingMag]

