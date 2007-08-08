Rumour: HDMI Coming to Not-So-Elite Xbox 360s?

A "mole" at Microsoft has told Ars Technica that after the current inventory is spent, they're going to "soft launch" new Core and Premium Xbox 360s in late August or September that are loaded up with HDMI and possibly quieter DVD drives, along with the long-awaited 65nm process CPUs. While this is complete hearsay, the guys at Ars has better bullshit detectors than most, and we've been expecting these updates for a while, so it's not exactly flailing speculation—but be sure to keep breathing. [Ars Technica]